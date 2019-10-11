Share:

Sialkot - Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) after his twenty years long escape from police reach.

According to the Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Mustansar Feroz, the accused Aziz Butt had first shot dead three persons of a family Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Tufail and Abid Butt over an old enmity in village Waddiyaanwala-Sialkot on January 18,1999 (more than twenty years ago).

DPO added that the sad later had also shot dead four other persons of this family Muhammad Shafi , Afzal Khan, Faisal Khan and Qayyum Khan in Sialkot Session Court on January 15, 2002(more than seventeen years ago). DPO added that the sad accused had killed total seven persons of a family, his rivals and he had been lying fugitive at various places by changing his disguise as well. He said that police have arrested him from outskirts of Sialkot city where he had been living with his changed disguised. It has taken Sialkot police twenty years to arrest this fugitive notorious proclaimed offender(PO).