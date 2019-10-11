Share:

Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party would start a country-wide mass contact campaign against inflation, unemployment and bad governance from October 18 as the people wanted to get rid of this government, said PPP’s secretary general Nayyar Hussain Bukhari here yesterday.

Addressing a presser at PPP media cell after core committee meeting on Thursday, Bukhari said that like every other political parties, the PPP too had devised its strategy to rid the people of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government, adding that mass contact campaign would begin with a public gathering at Karachi on October 18.

“Our campaign will culminate on the PPP’s foundation day on 30th November at a public gathering in Muzaffarabad which will also express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir who are struggling to get the right to-self determination,” he added.

He said following Karachi gathering on the eve of Karsaz tragedy’s anniversary, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would be leading the party’s public gatherings in Tharparkar and Kashmore on 23rd and 26th October respectively.”

“After that, Bilawal will visit southern Punjab before going to central parts of the province. After Punjab, Bilwal would be visiting and addressing public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of his Muzaffarabad meeting,” Bukhari added.

Bilawal would surely participate in march Bukhari said that PPP would strongly participate in the Azadi March.

“Chairman Bilawal will surely consider and participate if Maulana Fazalur Rehman invites him and other opposition leaders to participate in his March,” he added. The PPP secretary general hoped that Azadi March would succeed owing to ‘recent economy crisis and inflation’ in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Central Punjab President and member core committee Qamaruz Zaman Kaira said that his party was with Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman in thier Azadi March and would tender their support wherever needed.

“The plan announced today is a separate one as per decision taken by joint opposition but our joint strategy would also be announced when Maulanua (Fazal ur Rehman) shares his schedule. We would be facilitating JUI-F wherever needed,” said Kaira.

To a question, he made it clear that his party was not going to be a part of Dharna politics but their support was for the march only.