The Sindh provincial government has approved an extension in the special powers of the Pakistan Rangers force for another 90 days in Karachi, the provincial Home Department said Friday.

"The Government of Sindh is pleased to deploy Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) in Karachi Division to discharge its functions under the said Act as authorized by the Government of Sindh, for another period of ninety (90) days w.e.f. 4th October 2019 to 1st January 2020," read an official notification signed by Sindh Home Secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi.

The special policing powers were extended by the federal interior ministry under Section 4(3)(i) of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 in order for the force to help maintain law and order in the metropolis.

The Pakistan Rangers force will now continue to their exercise their responsibilities in the provincial capital until January 1, 2020.