RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) president Saboor Malik called on Ministry of Commerce, Joint Secretary, Ms Maria Kazi, Thursday and discussed ways and means to explore new markets and help building positive image of Pakistan.

Maria Kazi while exchanging views said that special incentives would be provided to Pakistani companies through new strategic trade policy framework for participating in trade fairs in Africa.

She said Pakistan’s exports to Africa were confined to few products including rice, pharmaceuticals, cement, textiles, surgical and sports goods and urged that private sector should focus on exporting more products to Africa.

She lauded RCCI efforts for promoting trade activities and appreciated its efforts for organising Business Africa Forum earlier this year in Islamabad. She assured full support and assistant to RCCI for organising trade exhibitions in the region.

Saboor Malik, on this occasion, said that Africa, South and Latin America and Central Asian countries are the non-traditional markets for Pakistan’s exports and have huge potentials for enhancing of exports.

An Egyptian trade delegation is expecting to visit RCCI next week, he informed. We will be holding Business to Business (B2B) meetings on the sidelines of the visit and added that ministry should open help desks at Chamber houses across Pakistan for information related to African markets.

He said RCCI will organise similar events including business opportunities conference and African Day to involve business community to explore new markets for exports and promoting trade ties with African Countries.

Africa is the second largest continent of the world with 54 sovereign states and population 1.2 billion with collective GDP $3.3 trillion and imports market of around $500 billion, he added. Chairman regional trade Khurshid Berlas and HAP president Fahad Berlas was also present on the occasion.