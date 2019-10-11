Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that during current financial year, Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has collected Rs 18386.530 million in first quarter from July to September 2019 and this is a satisfactory situation regarding collection of the taxes.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Thursday. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh , Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh told the meeting that Rs 1684.267 millions were recovered in term of Motor vehicle tax, Rs 14087.718 million in term of Infrastructure Cess and Rs 177.480 million in Professional Tax were recovered. He added, ‘Rs27.720 in term of Cotton Fee, Rs1050.648 million in Property Tax, Rs 24.587 million in term of Entertainment Duty, while remaining amount was collected in terms of various other taxes’.

Addressing the meeting, Chawla expressed his satisfaction on overall tax collection situation, however he asked the concerned officers to speed up their efforts for collection of taxes. He asked the Director General Excise and Taxation to prepare performance report of the officers on monthly basis and take action against those officers who did not perform well.