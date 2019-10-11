Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief, Senator Sirajul Haq criticizing the silence of the rulers over human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir, reminded the prime minister that the founder of Pakistan had issued the direction to army to enter the region in support of Kashmiri struggle against Dogra Raj.

While addressing a large crowd in Rawalakot (Azad Jammu & Kashmir) on Friday, the JI chief said that now when the situation was turned even worse than that of 1948, it was duty of Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce bold step in support of the people of held region who were under siege for over two months.

The JI AJK chapter organized the “Save Kashmir Conference” to express solidarity with the people of IHK on Friday. The event which was attended by thousands of people was also addressed by JI AJK Emir Dr Khalid Mahmood, Abdur Rasheed Turabi, Sardar Ijaz Afzal and Zubair Gondal.

Siraj said that the JI would announce next strategy on Kashmir on October 24—the day JI chief planned to address a march in Kotli (AJK). He said JI led women march to condemn the Indian forces crimes in Kashmir will be held on October 16 in Islamabad. The following day, he announced, a consultation meeting will be organized at Mansoora (Lahore) to discuss the single point agenda of Kashmir.

He further reminded Imran Khan that he (Khan) declared Tipu Sultan his hero but lacked courage to act like Sultan of Mysore. The prime minister, he said, was on side trying to please US President Donald Trump and on the other side he was posing as the ambassador of Kashmiris.

The JI chief warned the rulers against people’s patience which he said was running out of control due to coward stand of government on the cause. If the government feared about taking bold step on Kashmir, he said, the people of AJK and Pakistan would be forced to go to any extent without caring so-called warnings.

He also reminded the UN and international community about the gravity of the situation in the Indian occupied region where millions of people had become prisoners and were starving to death due to shortages of food, medicines and other basic needs of life.