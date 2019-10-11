Share:

KARACHI - At least three people died in various incidents in different localities of the metropolis on Thursday, police said.

According to details, Wazir 18, s/o Mashooq committed suicide by shooting him with TT Pistol in Bhittaiabad, Karachi.

A Hindu girl Pareti d/o Mehandar, injured in a road accident in Maripur the other day succumbed to her wounds during treatment at Civil Hospital.

A two and half-year-old girl Noor-e-Harram d/o Usman injured after a stray kite string slit her throat at Maripur Road Landhi in Kalari police station jurisdiction a couple of days earlier breathed her last during treatment at Civil Hospital.