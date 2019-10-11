Share:

Trade plays a vital role in the integration of any region. if the countries are integrated through trade there are rare chances of disputes. Take an example from the European Union, the major thing keeps them together is trade. Trade also has a significant role in eradicating poverty. According to the report launched by the world bank ‘the Glass Half Full,’ South Asia is the least integrated region in the world. The trade between India and Pakistan is about $2 billion while the potential is of $37 billion. Meanwhile, there has not been any significant development to boost trade in this region. The region has a higher number of the poor people, who cannot get two times food, its time for south Asian leaders to rethink policies and integrate regions through trade and lift millions of peoples out of poverty.

GUNES MENGHWAR,

Umerkot.