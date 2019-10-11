Share:

LAHORE - A man gunned down his 25-year-old sister and her 28-year-old boyfriend in the name of honour Raiwind, police said. The bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy.

The alleged shooter, Ali, reached the police station and courted his arrest. The deceased were identified by police as Rashida Bibi and Murtaza. Locals told the police that Rashida had an affair with Murtaza and they wanted to marry.

On the day of incident, Ali got infuriated after witnessing his sister talking to Ali. He took out a gun and opened straight fire on them, killing them on the spot. The police registered a double-murder case and launched the investigation.

12 injured in crossfire

At least 12 people including passersby. were wounded during a gunfire between two rival groups in Hanjarwal on Thursday. Rescue workers said all the injured persons were shifted to a hospital.

Police said that some members of Aslam Bara and Malik Munir groups opened fire on each other as they came face to face on a busy road in the afternoon. At least 12 people were wounded during the firing which lasted for a considerable time.

The victims were identified by police as Bilal, Tallal, Haroon, Gull Khan, Arshad, Amir, Fahad, Shaukat, Shahzad, Sajid, Ramazan, and Shahbaz besides others. The gunfire triggered panic the residential locality. A police official claimed that the Dolphins police squads responded to the emergency call and arrested one of the gunmen. The police also seized an automatic gun and bullets from his possession. The other gunmen however managed to escape from the scene. The police registered a criminal case and launched the investigation.