Rawalpindi - No let up in devastation caused by lethal dengue in the city as yet another woman died of mosquito-borne decease in Benazir Bhutto Hospital bringing the death tally to 42, informed sources on Thursday.

The deceased identified as Fauzia Bibi, 35, was resident of Christian Colony, they said.

She diagnosed with dengue some two days back and was admitted in the hospital, sources said. Earlier, three patients Zahid, Amir and Rasheed had died in the BBH due to dengue.

A senior doctor working in BBH has also confirmed the death of the female patients suffering with dengue fever.

“The doctors had taken the blood samples of Fouzia and sent for serology. In the report, she was dengue positive,” he said.

On the other hand, the government has failed in overwhelming outbreak of dengue in several areas of Union Council Dhama Syedan as yet another young man namely Ghufran, resident of Sadiq Town, was moved to BBH where he was tested dengue positive. The locals said the anti-dengue teams are not fogging in the area. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saifullah Khan Dogar was not available for his comments.