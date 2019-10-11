Share:

KANDHKOT - A workshop focusing on human violence particularly honour killing, child abuse and tribal clash was concluded at Deputy Commissioner office, Kandhkot on Thursday.

The seminar was organised by Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC). It was attended by all district officials including police, revenue health, notable of the city, social activists, civil society, journalists, lawyers and especially women from various parts of the region.

Sindh Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice (R) Majida Rizvi said that Sindh government formed Sindh Human Rights Commission under Human Rights Act 2013 for the protection of basic human rights of people. She also focused on violence against women and honor killings.

Talking to media persons, Majida Rizvi told that the purpose of this event was to create an awareness among the people and collecting information about human rights from various departments and society and it would be sent to Sindh government for its resolving. The chairperson said that commission had to work for making new laws and necessary amendments and implementation on laws for human rights, labours, child and environment.

Replying a question, she said that no excuse would be acceptable for violence of human rights whereas government had been taking proper steps in all human rights related cases.

Finally, the chairperson thanked all speakers, participants and guests for contributions and valuable insights at this event.