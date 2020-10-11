Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has directed 118 nominated officers of Grade-19 of different services groups for the Senior Management Course to report at the NMC Lahore and NIMs Karachi and Peshawar till October 23 2020.

According to the Establishment Division notification, a total of 118 officers have been nominated for the 28th SMC of all services groups, including eight officers of Pakistan Administrative Service, eight officers of Police Service of Pakistan, six officers of Secretariat Group.

Similarly, eight officers of the Pakistan Custom Service, nine officers of Inland Service of Pakistan, 14 officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service of Pakistan, two officers of Pakistan Account and Service, seven officers of Pakistan Foreign Service, two officers of Postal Group, two officers of Ministry of Defence and Production, two officers of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, two officers of ministry of Communication, four officer of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, four officers of Government of Balochistan, four officers of Government of Punjab and one officers of government of Sindh and one officer of government of Azad Jammu have also been nominated for the course.

The notification further says that the course will be commencing from 26-10-2020 to 12-02-2020. The above nominations are subject to provision of latest Annual Medical Examination Reports to be submitted to the concerned Institute.

It has been decided by the NSPP that the course will be conducted mostly in the online mode. Only those activities that can be safely organized through physical presence in the institutions will be conducted in the conventional mode. Details relating to the delivery of these courses will be shared by NSPP later on.

As per the Prime Minister’s directive, all Ministries/Divisions/Departments are bound to relieve the officers on their selection for training course without fail. The Ministries/Divisions/ Departments shall make stop-gap arrangements, as the nominated officers are not required to attend their offices while undergoing training. Non-compliance of the directions of the Prime Minister shall tantamount to disciplinary proceedings under the Government Servants (E&D) Rules, 1973.