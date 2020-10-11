Share:

LAHORE - Three new confirmed and 482 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Saturday, 2 confirmed dengue cases were reported from Lahore and one from Rawalpindi. All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

As many as 98 dengue cases have been registered since January this year in the province, however, 85 cases have been discharged after the recovery while currently 13 dengue patients are under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue

staff recovered dengue larvae from 8,991 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry

to protect themselves from dengue.