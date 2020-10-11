Share:

RAWALPINDI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has issued posting and transfer orders of seven Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs)/ Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs). A notification has also been issued in this regard by the provincial police chief, they said. According to details, IGP Punjab Inam Ghani has transferred ASP Civil Lines Circle Beenish Fatima and ordered her to report to Central Police Office (CPO), Lahore. Similarly, ASP Saddar Circle Muhammad Shohaib Masood has been transferred and posted as SDPO Bagbanpura, Lahore, they said. Provincial police chief also transferred SDPO Gujar Khan Cirlce Zulfiqar Ali and placed his services at disposal of Addl IG Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP). ASP Hina Naik Bakhat has replaced him as new SDPO Gujar Khan Circle. They said SDPO/ASP Murree Muhammad Waqas Khan has also been transferred and ordered to report to CPO, Lahore. IGP Punjab Inam Ghani has transferred DSP Headquarters Rawalpindi Mansoor Alam and appointed him as DSP Police Training College, Multan. Likewise, Muhammad Waqar Azim, who was serving earlier DSP Investigation RO Gujranwala, was posted as SDPO, Saddar, Chakwal by the provincial police chief.