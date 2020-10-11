Share:

MARDAN - On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Abid Wazir, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Farman Ali visited Shergarh and Jalala Bazaar.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai inspected various mega marts, shops, groceries, bakeries and general stores to check price lists, prices and expiry of various items. Action was taken wherever abnormalities or deviation from the law was observed.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai also checked the market regarding government’s precautionary measures against Covid-19 and directed the shopkeepers to implement the precautionary measures and SOPs (mask, social distancing and hand sanitizers).