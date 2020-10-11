Share:

One civilian was killed in Azerbaijan on Saturday when the Armenia army targeted Azerbaijani settlements despite a cease-fire.

Azerbaijani prosecutors said in a statement that the villages of Chemenli and Zengishali in the Agdam province came under artillery firing of the Armenia Armed Forces around 7 p.m. local time (0300GMT).

Gunduz Huseynov, 46, died in the attack hitting Chemenli. The number of civilians who lost their lives in the Armenian attacks in the last two weeks increased to 32.

A humanitarian cease-fire agreed for the exchange of prisoners and retrieval of bodies in Nagorno-Karabakh came into force at 12 p.m. local time (0800GMT) on Saturday.

The truce came after a trilateral meeting in Moscow on Friday between the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

Earlier in the day, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Armenia is “grossly” violating the cease-fire agreement by trying to mount attacks.

Fighting began on Sept. 27, when Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the Upper Karabakh region, leading to casualties.

Many world powers, including Russia, France, and the US, have urged a new cease-fire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Some 20% of Azerbaijan's territory has remained under illegal Armenian occupation for some three decades.

Four UN Security Council and two UN General Assembly resolutions, as well as many international organizations, demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces.