Kandhkot - A person got serious injuries as a gas cylinder exploded within the jurisdiction of police A section kandhkot. According to reports, the incident happened in the area Gul Sher mohallah when a bakery owner Mohammad Ali sheikh was preparing tea for bakery workers at kitchen. All of a sudden, the gas cylinder exploded causing huge sound. After explosion local police team rushed on the spot and shifted the owner to THQ hospital for treatment where doctors referred him to Sukkur hospital. The explosion was so severe that the building of bakery was badly devastated.