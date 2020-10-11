Share:

KARACHI - Sindh health department has registered an increase in Karachi’s dengue cases, as the port city recorded 480 infections in the past month alone. According to the health department’s report, the most number of cases 222 were reported in Karachi’s East district, with Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Town being the most affected. Cases in this month are 480, most affected district is East while cases reported this year were 1,149. District Central registered 112 cases, with North Nazimabad and Gulberg reporting the most number of patients, said the report. District South, Korangi, Malir, and West have reported 66, 36, 25, and 19 cases respectively, including women, children, and the elderly. The number of dengue infections in Karachi has reached 1,149 this year, the health department’s report added.