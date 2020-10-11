Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on poverty alleviation and social protection Dr. Sania Nishtar has said that Government is opening Ehsaas Registration desks in all districts of countries to ensure inclusion of deserving households in the Ehsaas survey process.

She expressed these views during her visit to Charsadda to review the Ehsaas Registration Desks.

Interacting with the staff and district management, she said the purpose of setting up desks is to ensure that the households whose survey has not been conducted for any reason can come forward to self-register themselves in the Ehsaas programme.