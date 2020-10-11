Share:

SWABI - Model Court Judge Muhammad Zeb Khan on Saturday declared former district nazim Ameer Rahman as proclaimed offender and his security guard was sentenced 14-year imprisonment in PTI worker’s murder case on election day 2018.

Engineer Shahzeb Khan was allegedly shot dead in a polling station of Karnal Sher Khan Killay in PK-47, Swabi-V by contesting candidate of Awami National Party, Ameer Rahman after exchanging hot words. Ameer was assisted by his guard Jan Mohammad, Alias Khan. Three people including Mukhtiar Khan, Shahzeb’s father Shahzad Khan and Saleem Khan were also injured in the incident. Accused Ameer was defeated by Shahram Khan Tarakai in the election and he later secured bail before arrest (BBA) from the local court and escaped abroad.

After completion of the case proceeding Khan was proved quality. Judge Muhammad Zeb Khan awarded him 14-year imprisonment and imposed a fine os Rs.290,000, while Ameer was declared as PO.