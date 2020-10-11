Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said that the government is focusing on advanced technology to give boost to industrial sector in the country by taking the business community into confidence.

He was addressing a meeting of exporters, held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Sunday.

SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Senior Vice President (SVP) Khurram Aslam Butt, Vice President (VP) Irfan Azizpuri and Executive Committee members also attended the meeting.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the government was fully aware of the problems being faced by the business community, saying that all-out sincere efforts were being made for early solution to these problems.

The federal minister stressed the need for use of advanced technology to meet the global trade and industrial challenges. He said that the government wanted to boost trade, industrial and export sectors through advanced technology in active collaboration with the business community.

“The government will support business community in every matter,” he added.

He said that effective economical development oriented positive policies were bearing fruit and leading the national economy towards the goal of national economical stability as well.

The minister said Sialkot is an important economic hub and totally export-oriented city of the country. He said that the surgical industry of Sialkot had enough potential to double the surgical exports from existing US$400 million.

He highly hailed the spirit of Sialkot exporters for establishing mega project of Sialkot international airport on self-help basis.

We will facilitate them so that exports can be significantly increased, he added.

Fawad Ch highly hailed the pivotal role of Sialkot exporters in strengthening the national economy by earning foreign exchange to the tune of US$2.5 billion annually.

SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar said that Sialkot exporters were the backbone of the national economy, as they had been playing a pivotal role in strengthening national economy by earning precious foreign exchange of US$2.5 billion annually.