RAWALPINDI - A government run educational institute in Gujar Khan has been sealed after the emergence two Covid-19 infections on Saturday. Similarly, a court of law has also been closed in district courts after an employee of court tested positive for coronavirus.

According to details, the district government has sealed Government Girls High School at Bhatta in Gujar Khan after a female student and his father, who is also serving in the school as peon, were tested positive for Covid-19.

The doctors, on directions of district health department, have collected the samples of other teaching staff, students and peons and sent for serology. The two coronavirus positive patients have been quarantined in their house. While the patients are being medicated by the health teams. They added the district government had also sealed Government Girls High School at Mohra Noori after detecting coronavirus. The contact tracing is currently underway to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the infection was also reported in an employee of the court of Civil Judge Naureen Kausar. The patient was quarantined and further medication was being given to him. Later, court has been closed on the directions of District and Sessions Judge to avoid spread of pandemic. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwaar Ul Haq did not respond when this correspondent tried to contact him to know his point of view.