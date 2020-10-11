Share:

KANDHKOT - A man was shot dead in the premises of Civil Court Tangwani here on Saturday.

As per reports, the incident took place in the premises of Tangwani court when Nadar Hussain choolyani came to attend the hearing of murder case in police custody. Suddenly an accused Willyat Ali Choolyani opened fire on him, resultantly he was died on the spot. The police deputed at court, held killer along with weapon. According to local police the body was sent to DHQ hospital for postmortem. Police said that the accused had confessed to his crime and told that Nadar Hussain had killed his brother in 2013.