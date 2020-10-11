Share:

KARACHI - Maulana Dr Adil Khan, a renowned religious scholar and head of Karachi's Jamia Farooqia seminary, was killed in a brazen gun attack in the port city on Saturday night, police said.

The driver of the cleric also died in what appeared to be a “drive by shooting” involving two unidentified motorcyclists. Police sources say initial investigations suggest the cleric was targeted and killed. Maulana Adil was the son of late prominent scholar Maulana Saleemullah Khan, who had founded the Jamia Farooqia in Shah Faisal Colony.

According to a police officials, as the Vigo car carrying Dr Adil stopped near a shopping centre in Shah Faisal Colony, two gunmen riding on a motorcycle appeared there. They opened fire on the car and fled instantly.

Maulana Adil and his driver sustained multiple bullet injuries. They were shifted to the Liaquat National Hospital where Maulana Adil was pronounced as “brought dead.” His driver, Maqsood Ahmed, was also declared dead on arrival at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

A lose aide of Maulana Adil told reporters that he remained unhurt in the gun-attack because he had left the vehicle to purchase sweets from a nearby shop. The bodies were later sent to the JPMC for autopsy and other legal formalities.

Following the death of his father, Maulana Adil, a scholar from the Sunni Deobandi sect, completed a PhD in religious studies and had taught in Malaysia before returning to Karachi a few years ago.