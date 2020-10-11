Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police arrested 20 outlaws and recovered stolen valuables, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG

(Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Following these directions, Bhara Khau police arrested Zia-Ur-Rehaman and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Bani Gala police arrested accused Sajjad Khan and recovered stolen valuable from him.

CIA police apprehended two accused Qasmit Khan and Hassan Ibrhaim and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Khanna police arrested accused Sharam Masih and recovered 15 litres of alcohol from him.

Sihala police arrested three persons involved in illegal oil selling. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them.

During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed 12 proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure their brighter future.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.