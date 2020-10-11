Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sukkur IBA University to collaborate in academia and research.

The university spokesman, Shahzad Ahmad Khalid said a delegation led by Vice Chancellor, Islamia University, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob visited Sukkur IBA University to participate in the ceremony.

The guests were received by the university management and were briefed about the initiatives taken by Sukkur IBA University by Prof. Dr. Sher Muhammad Daudpota, Director, Quality Enhancement Cell.

Presenting a welcome note, Registrar, Sukkur IBA University, Engr. Zahid Hussain Khan said that universities did not compete but collaborate with each other to promote quality education and play their role in the socioeconomic development of a country.

The world had learned it from the pandemic that physical or face to face process had been replaced by digital technologies and universities, therefore, must benefit from it, he added.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob commended the initiatives taken by Sukkur IBA University and said that Islamia University was working on an expansion model and had also been serving as an examining body for educational institutes in Bahawalpur. The delegation visited campus facilities and were also given a tour of Lansdowne Bridge Sukkur as gesticulation of hospitality.