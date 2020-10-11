Share:

LAHORE - Duties and taxes on paper should be reduced to help students get textbooks on cheaper rates. The demand was raised at a meeting at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday. Elaborating the point, the businessmen belonging to the paper sector said that in the present circumstances, it is very important to ensure availability of textbooks at cheaper rates in post-COVID-19 era. The delegation comprises of former EC member Zafar Iqbal Sheikh, Haris Ateeq, Khalid Billa, Yousaf Shah and other members met LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and appreciated their efforts for the cause of the business community.

While assuring them of an expeditious action on their proposals, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah also urged them to appoint a focal person from each market to get desired results in a speedy manner.

They also took up the parking issue once again in the Urdu bazaar and adjoining areas as well as in Anarkali and said that despite repeated demands by the markets and associations the government has not provided the markets with parking spaces.

About parking plazas, Tariq Misbah asked them to bring their proposal in black and white so that work could be started on construction of parking plazas.

He said that the Lahore chamber belongs to the business community and it would continue to extend cooperation of all business related issues

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan said that the business community should work together for the resolution of their problems. He said even though the government has said to increase exports there are still hurdles which need to be cleared in order to export more freely.

The LCCI office-bearers urged the members of delegation that LCCI has started one window operation to facilitate business community under one roof, adding that FBR, PRA, NADRA, Passport, EOBI, IPO, LESCO and many other departments are already serving the business community at LCCI and remaining departments will also be here in coming days.