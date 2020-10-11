Share:

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocked popular video sharing application, TikTok, for failing to remove “immoral” content on Friday, October 9, 2020.

“In view of the number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video-sharing application TikTok, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued instructions for blocking the application,” the authority said in its official notification.

Leading Pakistani TikToker Janat Mirza has voiced her opinion over the recent ban on the social app, reported Express Pk. Surprisingly, Mirza has supported the ban on TikTok in Pakistan. "I, myself, wanted a ban on TikTok in Pakistan, but it should not be on a permanent basis," she told various news publications.

In a telephone conversation from Japan, where Mirza is visiting currently, she added, "I am in Japan and I have received news from Pakistan about the ban on TikTok."

She went on to add that many bases their livelihood with the app, and we have seen a rise in new talent as well. However, some people shared substandard videos on it. At the moment, Mirza reiterated, the ban is necessary but SOPs should be formed over the content and videos should be monitored. After needed precautions, the ban should be lifted. "Videos should be allowed to be broadcast after a formal code of conduct," Mirza said.

The social media star added that there should be a team in Pakistan to monitor TikTok. This will help in developing talent.