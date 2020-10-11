Share:

Rawalpindi-A man was arrested by officials Cantt police on the charge of defrauding citizens by impersonating a military officer, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sajjad Hussain Shah against whom a case was also registered, he added. According to him, officials of Police Station (PS) Cantt were informed by a trader that a man who impersonated military officer had mugged cash and gold from his house. Taking action, police registered a case against the accused and lunched manhunt to arrest him, he said.

He said that meanwhile CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas also constituted a special police team under supervision of SSP Potohar Division Syed Ali tasking it to round up the accused. The cops managed to trace the accused with the help of human intelligence and held him, the spokesman said.

CPO appreciated the efforts of SSP Syed Ali and SHO PS Cantt SI Raja Aizaz Azim for netting the impersonator and bringing him to the task.

Meanwhile, a nurse of a private hospital was raped allegedly by two men in Tarnol area. Police registered a case and held two accused. Police obtained physical remand of the accused and started investigation. DSP Saddar Zone Khalid Mehmood Awan confirmed that two men were held by police on charges of raping a nurse of a private hospital.