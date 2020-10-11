Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, while stressing the need of optimum utilization of hydro power potentials of the province, said the provincial government was working on a number of mega hydro power projects which on completion, would not only help overcome energy crises in the province but also give impetus to industrial and economic activities thus creating new employment opportunities in the province.

Mahmood Khan expressed these views while chairing a performance review meeting of Energy and Power Department. The meeting was also attended besides others by Advisor to CM on Energy and Power Himayatullah, Secretary Energy and Power and Chief Executive Officer Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization and other relevant high ups of the department.

The meeting was informed about the progress so far made on various development projects of the department. It was informed that 94 percent work on Jabori Hydro Power Project, Mansehra had been completed and the remaining work would be completed by the end of this year. The project on completion would generate more than 71GW electricity per annum.

Similarly, 88 percent work on Karora Hydro Power Project Shangla had been completed and the remaining work would be completed by January next year; and the project would have a power generating capacity of 72GW electricity per annum. It was further informed that 85 percent work had been completed on 40MW Kotu Hydro Power Project Dir Lower whereas physical progress on 84MW Matiltan Hydro Power Project was 47 percent.

The meeting was further informed that Executive Committee of National Economic Council had accorded approval to 157MW Madayan and 88MG Gabral Hydro Power Projects to be executed under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydro Power and Renewable Energy Programme. Work on 300MW Balakot Hydro Power Project would be started next year, the meeting was informed.

Expressing satisfaction over the overall performance of the department, the Chair Minister directed the high ups of the department for result-oriented steps to ensure timely completion of all ongoing projects and to ensure progress on the new projects as per the given timelines.

It was told that the newly-established Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid System Company had been formally registered with Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. The company has been set up with the aim to have a separate and independent transmission and grid infrastructure of the provincial government for the supply of locally produced electricity to the local industries, Special economic zones and other commercial consumers on incentivized rates.

Regarding micro hydel power projects, it was apprised that in the first phase 307 projects had been completed in 11 districts of the province having a total production capacity of 25000 kilowatt whereas 672 micro hydel power projects would be started in the second phase. Regarding solarization programme of the department, it was informed that 300 masajid had been solarized in the newly merged districts and work had been started on the solarization of 4000 more masajid in the province while tenders had been issued for the solarization of 8000 schools and 187 Basic Health Units (BHU) across the province.