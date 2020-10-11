Share:

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that relevant laws and public interests should be given priority while approving construction plans of commercial buildings, adding violation of laws would not be tolerated in this regard. He was presiding over a meeting of the District Planning and Design Committee (DPDC) here on Saturday. Officials of Traffic Police, Metropolitan Corporation, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and other departments were also present at the meeting. The deputy commissioner said that construction plan of commercial buildings and applications for approval for using a land on commercial basis should be cleared in accordance with the land ownership issues, revenue records and prevailing conditions. He said that obstacles in the flow of vehicular traffic should be kept into consideration during approval of any building plan while in the cases of approval of petrol pumps.

, documents of the company concerned should be checked and verified duly. During meeting, the cases of commercial use of lands and maps for setting up of petrol pumps and educational institutes in some areas were discussed in detail.

FDA removes encroachments from old railway line, hockey stadium:

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Saturday removed encroachments from the areas surrounding old railway line and hockey stadium in Madina Town, and also filed a challan against five shopkeepers on charges of creating hindrances in official work on Gulberg Road.

FDA spokesman said that the Authority had launched a vigorous campaign against encroachments on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

FESCO issues shutdown schedule for Sunday:

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a schedule of the power shutdown on Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme, power supply from new Dry Port feeder, originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. While Dry Port feeder, originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, AZ Apparel, K&M and new Dry Port feeders, originating from 132-KV Milat Road grid station, will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday (October 11, 2020).