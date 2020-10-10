Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Energy (Petroleum & Power Division), Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar, accompanied by Secretary Petroleum, Mian Asad Hayaud Din, visited the country’s flagship oil company, Pakistan State Oil (PSO). Chairman, PSO Board of Management, Zafar I. Usmani, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director PSO, Syed Muhammad Taha and the company’s senior management welcomed the guests at PSO’s head office in Karachi. Omar Ayub Khan chaired the meeting wherein MD PSO briefed the dignitaries on the company’s operational and marketing performance, regulatory environment, organizational dynamics, strategic thrust, future plans and key achievements including the launch of Euro 5 standard fuels and the establishment of an electric vehicle charging unit in Islamabad. The federal minister lauded PSO’s role during the fuel crisis amid the pandemic when the national flag bearer fulfilled its responsibility by ensuring an uninterrupted supply of fuel across the nation. He also appreciated PSO’s environment friendly fuel initiatives and encouraged further exploration of biofuels and cleaner energy solutions. In view of the changing business landscape, the minister stressed on embracing new technologies specifically electric vehicle charging and automation. He added that government of Pakistan (GOP) is introducing flexible business policies to galvanize innovation and growth in the energy sector. During the meeting, value creation plans entailing new ventures and business opportunities including diversification and business integration in refining projects were also discussed. SAPM on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar appreciated the oil market leader’s initiatives and said that PSO is setting benchmarks and leading the sustainable energy revolution in the country by introducing environment friendly fuel choices. He expressed the Ministry’s support on PSO’s infrastructure expansion plans and resolution of key issues.