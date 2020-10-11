Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said yesterday that the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people to ensure lasting peace in the world as well as in the region.

Addressing the 15th anniversary of the establishment of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) in Mirpur, AJK, he said the regional and world peace was depended on the resolution of Kashmir dispute, said a news release issued here.

He said Pakistan would continue to support the cause of Kashmir on every regional and international fora till the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

The government would utilize all possible channels to sensitize the world about Indian atrocities being committed on innocent Kashmiri people in IIOJK, the speaker stressed.

He remarked that the Kashmir cause and its awareness at global level was the top priority of the present government.

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan, Chairman KORT Muhammad Akhtar and Chairman Lahore Qalandar Rana Fawad addressed the function.

Asad hoped that Indian atrocities would not last longer and the people of Kashmir would soon get their basic right-to-self determination.

He said the brutalities inflicted by Indian Army were felt by each Pakistani and they stood shoulder by shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren.

Highlighting the pro-poor policies of the present government, he said the special focus was being given to the welfare of needy and destitute.

The speaker said he had been making all-out efforts to establish welfare and rehabilitation centers in the country with the help of different welfare organizations.

He assured his all out support for legislation on welfare of the needy people.

The speaker lauded the passion and determination of Ch. Muhammad Akhtar for his endless efforts to establish and successfully manage Orphanage House in Mirpur Azad Kashmir.

Addressing the children of KORT, he said that they should not feel themselves homeless and hapless as every Pakistani stood with them.

In his address, President Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement Altaf Ahmed Bhat said that the way the court has taken care of the orphans is commendable and termed KORT a miracle of Allah and Ch. Akhtar is its craftsman.

He thanked the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser for awarding the highest civil award of Pakistan to Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani and Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar of the KORT.

Altaf Ahmed Bhat said that people living in Srinagar, Jammu, Ladakh, Poonch, Baramulla and the whole of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have high expectations from Pakistan. The oppressed but brave mothers and sisters of Occupied Kashmir are with the Pakistani people in the same way as the sisters have expectations from their own brothers and mothers from their own sons.

Bhat added that Kashmiris have been fighting for the independence of their homeland and the completion of Pakistan for seventy-three years. Kashmiris have made immense sacrifices and have been going through the ordeal for the last 14 months. Millions of domiciles have been issued to Hindus.

While addressing the occasion, Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan said that the chairman of the KORT Chaudhry Akhtar, has done a valuable job in establishing this ideal institution for orphans. Caring for orphans and helpless children, arranging their food and accommodation, arranging their education, meeting their needs is a very good and rewarding deed.

He said that Kashmir and Pakistan are inseparable and cannot be separated from each other. Kashmiri people will continue their struggle till independence and accession of Pakistan.

Addressing the function, Chairman KORT Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar said that Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust was established in 2005 with sincerity, high sentiments and pain of humanity in its heart. The main purpose of the trust is to provide free education and training to orphans and vulnerable children.

Chairman KORT Ch Muhammad Akhtar added that, With the help of well-wishers, we have succeeded in our mission to a great extent, but our journey is not over yet, but our journey continues. He said that orphans and helpless children need help and guidance in society. With better education and training, they can be given a prominent place in society.

He thanked all the well-wishers and donors for their support.