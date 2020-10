Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi says Pakistan is moving towards a non-elite system.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said health and education for all will remain a key in reduction of poverty and achieving development.

The President urged all the students to spread Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program so that the deserving could apply for the scholarships in time.

He said more than 50,000 scholarships were given in the last year.