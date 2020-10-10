Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Hotels Association’s annual elections were held during July to September, 2020 and election results were announced at its 56th annual general meeting held on September 29, 2020 at Regent Plaza Hotel, Karachi. Following office bearers and executive committee members have been elected for the term 2020-21: Haseeb A. Gardezi has been elected as chairman, Shakir Abu Bakar Bhura as senior vice chairman, Mirza Mansoor Ahmed as vice chairman South and Irshad B. Anjum has been elected as vice chairman North. Following are the Executive Committee members of PHA with their active role and participation to promote hotel and tourism industry of Pakistan: Zubair Baweja, Ameen Lakhani, Rehan Faiz Pirzada, Mohammad Akhtar Bawany, Fazal Ellahi Kushtiwala, Hameed A. Kidwai, Barrister Mansoor Shah, Ms Fauzia Hashi Oila, and Amjad Hussain Durrani.