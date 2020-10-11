Share:

KARACHI - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Mineral Resources Shahzad Syed Qasim called on Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor’s House here on Saturday.

They discussed the measures to explore new mineral resources in the country, and reviewed ongoing projects under CPEC to generate electricity from coal, said a statement.

The Sindh Governor said that more steps were needed for better utilisation of coal, copper, and gold reserves. He said that the use of coal would lead to an economic revolution in the country. Therefore, work was underway on projects to generate electricity from Thar coal under CPEC project and welcomed the interest of Chinese investors in this regard, he added.