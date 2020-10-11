Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three drugs pushers and recovered liquor and illegal gutka from their possession. On the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Faisal Bashir Memon, SHO Dighri police station, while conducting raids in his territorial jurisdiction, arrested two accused identified as Ameer Hassan and Muhammad Salah-ud-Din Shaikh and recovered 220 liters liquor and 90 bottles of wine from their possession. Meanwhile, SHO Jamraaowaah arrested an accused Muhammad Waseem Khaskheli and recovered 510 packets of gutka from his possession. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.