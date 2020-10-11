Share:

LAHORE - In order to ensure the safety of public life and property, Punjab government has provided 571 new vehicles to the Punjab Police. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar handed over keys of new vehicles to the police in a function held at the CM’s Office on Saturday.

Inspector General Police (IGP), Punjab Inaam Ghani gave a detail briefing to the Chief Minister about the police vehicles.

Usman Buzdar said that government has fulfilled its promise of providing resources to the police department for safeguarding the life and property of the people.

He said that 500 new vehicles will be allotted to the police stations, whereas 47 vehicles to the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police (PHPP) and rest of 24 vehicles will be given to the Elite Force.

He said that police have been made free from political influence by providing required resources. He further stated that provision of new vehicles will improve the efficiency of the police besides further improving the patrolling system of Highway Patrol Police.

He said that improving in patrolling system will also help to maintain law and order situation in rural areas. He said that police department was deprived of required resources as well as politicize the department in the past.

He said that genuine demands of the police have been fulfilled therefore government expect better performance from the department. He stressed that Punjab police will have to deliver according to the aspirations of the people.

Pays tributes to sacrifice of Sajjad Hussain

Qaisarani Shaheed

Buzdar has paid tribute to the sacrifice of Sajjad Hussain Qaisarani Shaheed Jawan of Border Military Police, who embraced shahadat while fighting against criminals in Dera Ghazi Khan area. The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family of Shaheed Sajjad Hussain Qaisarani.

He said that Martyr Sajjad Hussain Qaisarani confronted the criminal elements bravely. Shaheed sacrificed his life for the motherland by discharging his duties. All the sympathies of the government are with the family of Sajjad Hussain Qaisarani. The family of Shaheed Sajjad Hussain Qaisarani will be taken care of in every possible way, Usman Buzdar asserted.