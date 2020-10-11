Islamabad - President Dr. Arif Alvi, in his message on World Mental Health Day, has urged the people to battle against stress and depression removing all the taboos. In a tweet on Saturday, he motivated the people saying that they are braver and stronger then they believe and appear. Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the need for increased cooperation between Pakistan and Nigeria in the areas of trade, economy and defence. In a meeting with outgoing Nigerian High Commissioner, Ashimiyu A Olaniyi in Islamabad, he said Pakistan wants to further strengthen and diversify the existing bilateral relations for the mutual benefit. Highlighting the atrocities being committed by India security forces against the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President urged the international community to play its role for peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
Staff Reporter
October 11, 2020
