Islamabad - President Dr. Arif Alvi, in his message on World Mental Health Day, has urged the people to battle against stress and depression removing all the taboos. In a tweet on Saturday, he motivated the peo­ple saying that they are braver and stronger then they believe and appear. Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi has stressed the need for increased cooperation between Pakistan and Nigeria in the areas of trade, economy and defence. In a meeting with outgo­ing Nigerian High Com­missioner, Ashimiyu A Olaniyi in Islamabad, he said Pakistan wants to further strengthen and diversify the exist­ing bilateral relations for the mutual benefit. Highlighting the atroci­ties being committed by India security forces against the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President urged the in­ternational community to play its role for peace­ful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.