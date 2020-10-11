Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has accused the PML-N of resorting to protest to protect plundered wealth and hoodwink the people.

Talking to media on Saturday, he said the PML-N had a history of targetting political opponents for their vested interests. “Nawaz Sharif contested from four constituencies being a caretaker chief minister and used public money in late 80s; when he failed to defeat Pakistan People’s Party in the elections, he joined hands with the then President Ishaq Khan to topple the elected government of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto,” Gill said, adding: “Model Town incident also exposed the real face the PML-N.”

He said Nawaz while sitting in London asked his party workers to be ready to go to jail.

“If he (Nawaz) wants to be a leader like Nelson Mandela, he should come to the country to face corruption cases and jails,” said the SAPM.

He said the so-called leadership of PML-N had never been stick to its stance.

Referring to treatment meted out to PML-N MPA Jalil Sharqpuri, Gill said the PML-N, which talks about respect to vote could not absorb political differences by one of its own elected MPA. He said the estranged MPA was humiliated and abused by fellow members for expressing his differences over party leadership’s stance against the state institutions. The stance of Jalil Sharqpuri was, however, not illegal anyway, he opined.

“Nawaz Sharif never told details of his private meetings with Indian Prime Minister Modi at his Jati Umra residence and Indian entrepreneur Sajjan Jindal in Murree,” he said.

Referring to Pakistan Democratic Movement’s protest plan, he said, “Anyone can stage protest, public gathering or take out rally but in case of violation, law may take its course.”

When asked about ban imposed on social media application Tik Tok, he said that the step was taken on complaints of immoral content being uploaded there.