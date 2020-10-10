Share:

Naseem Shah withdrawn from National T20 Cup due to groin niggle

LAHORE - Central Punjab fast bowler Naseem Shah has been withdrawn from the National T20 Cup after complaining of a niggle in groin. He has been replaced in the Central Punjab squad by left-arm fast bowler Waqas Maqsood. Naseem will now report at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore where the PCB medical panel will carry out a detailed and complete investigation on his injury. Director – Medical and Sports Sciences, Dr Sohail Saleem here on Saturday said: “Naseem is an asset who needs to be handled with care. As soon as he showed discomfort, we decided to withdraw him from the tournament and bring him to Lahore so that we can investigate the injury.” The PCB will provide further updates on Naseem’s injury in due course.

CM Gilgit-Baltistan visits POA house

LAHORE -: Caretaker Chief Minister GIlgit-Baltistan, Afzal Khan has reiterated the significant role of sports in positive development of youth and appraised the efforts of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for promoting sports among the youth in the country. He said this during his meeting with the POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan here at the Olympic House on Saturday. Afzal Khan emphasized that more efforts should be made to engage our children and youngsters in sporting activities within their educational institutions and play fields. He called upon the POA officials to lend support for the overall development of sports in GB. “The POA is committed for promotion and development of Olympic Movement in Gilgit – Baltistan and it should provide complete support to establish Olympic Association in Gilgit – Baltistan and assist GB government in development of athletes and officials of the region,” he said.

PbOA chief meets Secretary Sports

LAHORE - Punjab Olympics Association (PbOA) President Amir Jan, along with PbOA Secretary Idris Haider Khawaja, has called on Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Ehsan Bhutta at his office. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Additional Secretary & Director Admin Sports Directorate were also present in the meeting, which discussed key issues like Punjab Sports Department/Directorate’s inclusion in Pakistan Sports Board, PbOA’s representation in Sports Board Punjab, associations’ involvement in sports activities, grants’ mechanism and upcoming sports events etc. Bhutta thanked the PbOA president for his kind suggestions.

Two committees will be constituted on the directives of DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh to chalk out a plan and decide the modalities of these issues. The said committees will discuss and formulate their recommendations during the next review meeting scheduled to be held in 10-day time.