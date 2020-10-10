Share:

ISLAMABAD-She’s the model who always turns heads at fashion shows with her incredibly chic appearances. And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked every bit the queen of the catwalk as she attended a star-studded BottegaVeneta event in London. The 33 year old supermodel stepped out in a silky-looking long camel coat as she led the glamorous arrivals with Salma Hayek. Rosie wore an all-black ensemble beneath, made up of long black trousers and an elegant roll-neck top to keep out the autumnal chill. For footwear, Rosie donned a set of strappy black high heels, while she carried her essentials in a low-key black leather handbag with a gold chain. The former Victoria’s Secret model accessorized with a simple chain around her neck and set of elegant gold hoop earrings.