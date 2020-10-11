Share:

ISLAMABAD - Passing-out parade held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, Ab­bottabad. Passed out cadets were of 142nd PMA Long Course, 32nd Technical Graduate Course, 61st In­tegrated Course, 16th Lady Cadet Course and 1st Basic Military Training Course. Cadets from Palestine, Mal­dives, Qatar and Sri Lanka were also among the passed out courses. Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest on the occasion. COAS reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets. The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Of­ficer Muhammad Faateh of 142nd PMA Long Course. The President’s Gold Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Junaid Khan of 142nd PMA Long Course, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Com­mittee Overseas Gold Medal to Under Officer Naazim Naseer of 142nd PMA Long Course from Maldives, Chief of Army Staff Cane to Com­pany Junior Under Officer Tanawosh of 32nd Technical Graduate Course and Com­mandant Cane awarded to Sargent Hamza Tariq of 61st Integrated Course, Company Sargent Major Ada Urooj of 16th Lady Cadet Course and Company Under Officer Mehwish Anjum of 1st Basic Military Training Course.