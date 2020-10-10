Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s No 1 professional golfer M Shabbir has once again emerged as the finalist in the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Match Play Golf Championship 2020 here at Royal Palm golf course.

Shabbir showed a dominating presence during the quarterfinal against Ahmed Baig of PAF Skyview Golf Club and thereafter in the semifinal against M Alam of Defence Raya on Saturday. Shabbir literally intimidated Ahmed in the 18 holes match play encounter, winning the match with ease although against Alam he had to hit and putt extraordinarily well to cow down this likely champion of the future. Shabbir will now face his old rival M Munir in the 36 holes final today (Sunday).

As for the other matches, Munir faced tenacious resistance from his adversary M Shahzad of Garrison Golf Club in the quarterfinal, whom he beat on the 21st hole. In the semifinal, Talat Ijaz of Gymkhana proved to be unwavering and unyielding and the match play contest went on and on. After the completion of 18 holes, Munir and Talat were level and in accordance with rules the match went into sudden death. Nineteenth hole was again levelled and son were the 20th, 21st and 22nd. The match finally ended in Munir’s favor on the 23rd hole.

In the amateur category, Salman Jehangir (Gymkhana) and Qasim Ali Khan (Gymkhana) ended up as the finalists and will face each other in a 36 holes match play contest today (Sunday). In the quarterfinals, Salman beat Capt Zain and then in the semifinals, he beat Nasir Irshad. Qasim reached the finals after beating Syed Saim Shazli from Karachi and later, he beat Hussain Hamid of Royal Palm.

It goes to the credit of the organizing team of Pakistan Golf Federation comprising Col (r) Zahid and Jameel Khalid, who conducted this championship superbly. Today (Sunday) is the final day and at the conclusion of the event, the prize distribution will be held in the evening, where Chairman Wapda Lt Gen (r) Muzzamil Hussain will be chief guest.