MIRPURKHAS-A rally under the title of ‘Pakistan zindabad corruption mitao Sindh bachao’ was taken out by Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Mirpurkhas from Malak house to post office chowk on saturday evening. Hundreds of PTI workers and office bearers took part in the rally while they were carrying banners and placards. The rally was led by Provincial leader of PTI Haleem Adil Shaikh. Speaking at the participators, Haleem Adil Shaikh said that Sindhi people were patriotic Pakistani and they would not be misguided by miscreants. He blamed that PPP had devastated the Sindh province even masses were deprived of basic facilities.