KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that six more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 2549 and 221 new cases emerged when 7515 tests were conducted raising the tally to 140,131.

In a statement issued here from the CM House on Saturday, the Sindh CM said that six more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting death toll to 2549 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 7515 samples were tested which diagnosed 221 new cases that came to 2.9 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,464,598 tests had been conducted which detected 140,131 patients, of them 95 percent or 132,796 patients recovered, including 237 overnight.

According to the statement, 4786 patients are undertreatment, of them 4,491 are in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 289 in different hospitals. The condition of 187 patients is stated to be critical, including 32 shifted to ventilators.

The Chief Minister said that out of 221 new cases, 59 belonged to Karachi, of them 28 East, 14 South, six Central, five each in Malir, West and Korangi.

Hyderabad has 11 cases, Jamshoro eight, Larkana and Sukkur five each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas three each, Shaheed Benazirabad Tando Mohammad Khan and Jacobabad two each, Dadu and Umerkot one each.