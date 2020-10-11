Share:

ISLAMABAD - The city health authorities once again on Saturday imposed smart lockdown in 10 streets of three sectors due to increase in novel coronavirus (COVID-19 ) cases. The District Health Office (DHO) in this regard wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner Office (DCO) of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to impose the lockdown in these streets. According to the DHO ICT COVID-19 surveillance data, 113 fresh cases of the virus were reported in previous 24 hours. The smart lockdown has been imposed in 10 streets of three sectors including G-9/4, G-10/4 and I-8/2. The notification issued by DHO said to impose smart lockdown due to COVID-19 cases in different streets of Islamabad. The letter issued said that DHO ICT surveillance teams conducted the COVID-19 surveillance activities in different sectors and it is being observed that cases are increasing in street no. 38, 44, 45, 46,47,48 and Sawan Road adjacent to street no 48, in sector G-10/4. It also stated that similarly street no 25 and 29 in sector I-8/2 and street no 85 and 89 of sector G-9/4 have the same trend of increasing COVID-19 cases. The teams of District Health Office are continuously conducting sampling from these areas to quarantine people in order to avoid further transmission of COVID-19 in the community.

The letter further said that thus it is recommended to seal these streets as per criteria of smart lockdown. Further extensive sampling will be done by DHO surveillance teams. Timely lockdown can reduce the transmission of the infection in these streets and other sectors of Islamabad.

The surveillance cell of the District Health Officer (DHO) report said that 113 cases have been confirmed with the virus in the previous 24 hours including 71 male and 42 females.

The report said that 661 contacts of the patients have been traced and samples of 371 have been collected. The report said that 113 COVID-19 patients have been isolated and 371 have been quarantined.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) statistics, 88 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the city. However, no death has been reported.

Undemocratic elements gathered in PDM: SAPM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Saturday termed the opposition parties’ Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an unnatural and artificial as undemocratic elements gathered at one platform to protest their looted wealth.

Talking to PTV, he claimed that PDM would be divided in different groups in the near future because the opposition leaders had made this alliance to protest their ill-gotten money. The SAPM said the opposition was in grief and sorrow for not getting National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the opposition parties has no public support to hold protest demonstrations or sit-ins in the country to achieve their nefarious and reprehensible designs.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had already divided in two groups one was leading by Maryam Nawaz and other Shehbaz Sharif. The Pakistan Peoples’ Party government was totally failed in resolving the problems being facing by the people of Sindh province, he added.