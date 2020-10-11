Share:

ISLAMABAD - Superintendent of Police (SP), Industrial Area Zone, Zubair Ahmed Sheikh has urged the students to ensure implementation of the anti-coronavirus guidelines to keep them safe against the virus.

He remarked while addressing a ceremony during his visit at Model School for Boys, located in sector I-14/4. The officials of Islamabad Police were visiting schools and colleges under Police Public Relations and Educational Programme, following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

He asked the students to adopt responsible attitude and keep themselves safe against the unlawful practices like drugs, smoking and amateur driving and participate in healthy activities.

The students were informed about the various wings of police as well as their functioning and also efforts of the force to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

The female cops and personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Bomb Disposal Squad, Islamabad Traffic Police, Special Branch, and police stations were also present on the occasion.

School principle Haroon Awan appreciated the police programmes and thanked the SP for visiting the school and briefing over various policing affairs.