Tajik President Emomali Rahmon is to vote at a polling station in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Oct. 11, 2020.
Tajikistan's presidential election began on Sunday, with five candidates including incumbent President Emomali Rahmon running for the post.
8:29 PM | October 11, 2020
