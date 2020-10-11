Share:

MARDAN - The Academic Council of Women University Mardan (WUM) has approved a plan to start associate degree programme in all affiliated colleges.

According to a statement issued here, it was decided in the 11th meeting of the Academic Council to launch a two-year Associate Degree Programme (ADP) in all affiliated girls’ colleges at the end of this month.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmin chaired the meeting. The Women University is also planning to affiliate new girls’ colleges that come under the domain of the university and the process will be completed in the first week of November as per the directives of Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The members of the council also approved the proposed course designed for the associated degree programme.

A 12-point agenda items were unanimously approved by members of the council.